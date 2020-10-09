Some Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as govt job: Sehwag
Deshdoot Times

Some Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as govt job: Sehwag

Abhishek Vibhandik

Dubai

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has lashed out at the Chennai Super Kings batsmen, saying some of them think of the franchise as a “government job”.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com