Solution in sight to traffic congestion

‘A proposal has been submitted in this regard. Due to this, the length of both the underpasses will increase by 15 meters each and each underpass will be 40 meters long,’ MP Hemant Godse informed. Both the Ranenagar and Indiranagar tunnels are on the Nashik-Mumbai highway.

These two underpasses/tunnels connect Cidco and the city. There is a highway on the upper side and parallel to the underpasses and service roads on both sides. Since these tunnels connect the two main suburbs of the city, there is a big traffic jam in the morning and evening.

Vehicles get stuck in traffic jams in the tunnel area for hours. This consumes time and causes huge wastage of petrol. MP Godse had instructed the NHAI administration to take immediate measures to avoid traffic jams.

The NHAI has decided to increase the length of the underpasses after surveying the reasons behind the traffic congestion in the tunnels at Ranenagar and Indiranagar.