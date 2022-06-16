Sole minor irrigation department in ZP

Deshdoot Times

Government Resolution passed
NASHIK: As per the Government Resolution dated May 26, 2022, there will now be only a sole minor irrigation department in the Zilla Parishad instead of the east and west irrigation departments. Henceforth, seven sub-divisions of the district will be functioning under the district conservation officer (minor irrigation department). Under Government Resolution Establishment 2022/Q No. 140/Jal-2 dated May 26, 2022, the seven sub-divisions have been re-established, and the jurisdiction of sub-divisions has been fixed.

Also, the existing offices of the minor irrigation (east/west) departments in Zilla Parishad, Nashik, have been merged into a single office and renamed ‘District Water Conservation Officer, Minor Irrigation Department, Zilla Parishad, Nashik.’

All the employees working in the department have been adjusted and re-shuffled as per the new office. The employees mainly include junior engineer/branch engineer, junior administration officer, senior and junior assistant clerk, driver, and attendant staff. The sub-divisional water conservation officers have been temporarily adjusted to other departments (taluka-wise) in Zilla Parishad.

Activation of offices of district water conservation officer, sub-divisional water conservation officers under the head of Soil and Water Conservation Department of state government and Taluka jurisdiction of all sub-divisional offices has been declared under the Government Resolution. Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Leena Bansod has issued orders in this regard.

  • Malegaon - Malegaon, Nandgaon

  • Yeola - Yeola, Niphad

  • Dindori - Dindori, Peth

  • Kalvan - Kalvan, Surgana

  • Igatpuri - Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar (Harsul)

  • Satana - Satana, Deola, Chandwad

  • Nashik - Nashik, Sinnar

