Solar project helps in saving NMC’s electricity expenditure

Nashik: The use of solar power has been started at seven offices of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). A total of 360KV electricity is being used in these offices. The solar power is being used in the period between October 2019 to October, 2020. This has helped in saving NMC expenditure on electricity by nearly 60%. The solar power will also be generated at rest places soon.

The solar panels have been set up on NMC buildings under Nashik Smart City on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) basis. The main objective behind this is that citizens should turn to solar power and to reduce burden on conventional energy sources. Under this project, solar panels will be set up at a total 15 offices of NMC. Of them, work at seven offices has been completed.

A total of 360KV solar power is being generated at these seven places including Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan (NMC head office 207.2 KV), Loknete Panditrao Khaire Panchavati divisonal office (Part-A 25.16 KV), Loknete Panditrao Khaire Panchavati divisional office (Part-B 31.45 KV), Jijamata hospital (13.2 KV), Nashik Road divisional office (52.8 KV), Shingadav Talao, fire brigade office (13.2 KV) and Cidco divisional office (15.4 KV). The solar power generation will be soon be started at rest places.

A work to set up solar panels at Mico hospital (10.56 KV), NMC fire brigade office in Panchavati division (26.4 KV), Mahatma Phule art gallery (59.2 KV), Phalke Smarak (66.33 KV), Zakir Hussain hospital (100.64 KV), New Bytco hospital (98.42 KV), Mukne WTP (138 KV) and Shivajinagar WTP (118 KV) will be completed soon. After start of solar generation at all these places, NMC will succeed in saving Rs 1 crore every year.