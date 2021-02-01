Solar power project ready for operation

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The work of a solar power project at Pimpri-Anchal village in Dindori taluka got completed. Soon, power generation will start through this project, informed by MP Dr Bharti Pawar. The project is the brainchild of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Energy Minister Chandrasekhar Bavankule. </p>.<p>Under Mukhyamantri Solar Krishi Vahini Yojana, the energy project will generate about 3 MW of electricity per day. The project will provide daily power supply to the farmers of the village and will reduce power shortage. At present, these solar energy projects are underway at Lasalgaon, Wani, and new projects are getting implemented at Pimprianchal and Nigdol.</p><p> The project will get overseen by ECL, an affiliate of power companies under the auspices of the central government, through which the solar power project will become operational. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasized the importance of solar energy and will focus on generating more electricity for the country through solar energy in the future. MP Dr Bharti Pawar said that such projects will get implemented in many villages of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.</p>