Solar energy can be a boon to villages

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The village life has not been unknown to power crisis and hence alternative sources of energy are being tested and tried to boost rural economy. Villages in Dindori taluka are no exception to this. </p>.<p>In many villages in Dindori taluka, farmers and citizens have to face power crisis from time to time. Besides many problems of electricity being faced by villages, constantly rising power tarrifs are being imposed on the consumers.<br><br>As a long lasting alternative to this problem, commissioning of solar energy projects in the area can be a boon to the farmers and the residents.<br><br>Solar power project is the need of the hour. The second solar power project at Nigdol in Dindori taluka is near completion. So satisfaction is being expressed in the area.<br><br>The power generation capacity of the solar power project here is about 850 kW.<br><br>The photo-voltaic (PV) module has about 2500 solar panels. Also the power generation level of this project is 11 KV and the number of power transformers is 1.700 KV apart from the total number of 800 inverters.<br><br>A total area of 1.5 acres has been made available for this solar power project.<br><br>The beneficiaries of these solar power projects are Nigdol, Umrale Khurd, Waghad, Nalwadi and Nalwad Pada villages. The project is wholly owned by MSEDCL.<br><br>For this project, Nigdol Gram Panchayat has purchased land in Gaothan area at government rate. The project is automated. Since this project is completely dependent on sunlight, it can be used by storing the electricity generated during the day in an inverter.<br><br>The first solar power project of 585 KV was commissioned at Vani in Dindori taluka a year and a half ago and it is working successfully. Farmers and citizens are also getting their best benefits.<br><br>The second solar power project in the taluka is at Nigdol, and the third solar power project will be started soon in Pimpri area and its solar power capacity will be 1300 KV.<br><br>The solar energy project will help overcome various problems of electricity for rural areas.<br><br>Superintendent engineer Daroli is in charge for construction and guidance of solar power generation project at Nigdol, besides assistant engineer More from Lakhmapur and assistant engineer Sangle from Karjanwan and officials of Adani Power Company are monitoring the work.</p>