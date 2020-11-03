Solar energy can be a boon to villages
Deshdoot Times

Solar energy can be a boon to villages

Project near completion at Nigdol in Dindori

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The village life has not been unknown to power crisis and hence alternative sources of energy are being tested and tried to boost rural economy. Villages in Dindor...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com