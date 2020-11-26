Soil of Nashik martyrs’ courtyard handed over for memorial

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’, a special memorial will be built to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Phulwama attack. Umesh Jadhav, a musician and a native of Aurangabad, who started his special journey from Bengaluru on April 1, 2019, with the permission of the Indian Army, is collecting the home soil of all the martyrs and will hand it over in Delhi for the proposed memorial. The project will conclude on 1st April 2021. He has already collected the home soil from the homes of 90 martyred soldiers. He recently visited Nashik to collect the soil from the houses of martyrs who reside in Nashik. Martyrs’ wives- ‘Veerapatni’ Rekha Chaudhary, Sushma More, Kalpana Raundal, Bharti Pagare, Bharti Chaudhary, and Rupali Bachhav handed over the soil of their courtyard to the musician who is on this special mission. The event was organised by retired Nayak Deepchand and Captain Asaram Rathod in the Dastagir Baba Road area of Deolali. He had come from Vaijapur (Aurangabad) to Deolali (Nashik) where the Army camp's located. He said that his next journey would be to North-East India via Silvassa, Gujarat, and would conclude it in New Delhi on April 1, 2021.</p>