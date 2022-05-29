Soil conservation for balanced ecosystem

NASHIK: In Deshdoot’s special Katta, Deshdoot Times’ Executive Editor Dr Vaishali Balajiwale indulged in conservation with Ashok Kale, Forestor, Forest Department (East Division) and Pooja Kothule, member of Nature Conservation Society of Nashik, to understand the nitty-gritty of soil conservation and maintenance of the natural habitat. As Deshdoot is set to host the ‘Save Soil’ programme with Shri Sadguru on June 11, this conversation helped in understanding various aspects of soil conservation.

While addressing the topic, Ashok Kale stated the district is inclusive of mountains, hills, dense canopy, wetlands and others. With development, the construction of farmhouses near forests, leading to agricultural fields adjacent to forests’ boundaries, has led to encroachments. With deforestation and forest fires, the process of soil erosion fastens. Citizens should contact the forest department immediately in case of forest fires and take initiative to douse the fire. Grass binds the soil together and retains moisture, thus boosting soil fertility. Imparting environment education and implementing the knowledge in routine holds utmost importance.

Pooja Kothule spoke about the Borgad Conservation Reserve and opined on the transformation of the Borgad hill due to plantations. Shri Bishwarup Raha, the founder of Nature Conservation Society of Nashik, used to cycle in the hill area and thought of increasing the forest cover of the hill. The reserve is just 20 km away from the city and has developed into a beautiful, dense forest hill. Raha requested permission from the Air Force radar station in close proximity, and they granted it immediately. From 2008 to 2015, Mahindra & Mahindra planted 1.5 lakh native species on the hill. Collective efforts of Tungaldara’s villagers, many organisations, forest department, Mahindra & Mahindra and Air Force members turned the area into a beautiful dense hill.

She addressed the need to plant native species as foreign species don’t aid in preserving soil fertility. Gliricidia, planted during artificial regeneration, has become one of the dominant species in the district. However, Gliricidia’s roots are acidic in nature and prevent plantation and growth in close proximity.

Since the blooming of the forest in Borgad, the Tungaldara village at the foothill has abundant water supply throughout the year for agriculture. The villagers preserve the forest and nurture it, thus creating an example for others.