Software engineering for tribal girl students

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A residential training will be conducted at Navgurukul Training Centre at Kondhwa jointly by the Tribal Development Department and Navgurukul Sanstha to impart Software Engineering Diploma education to all the tribal girl students in the state.</p>.<p>An exam will be held on November 24, 2020 to participate in this training. Tribal Development Commissioner Hiralal Sonawane has appealed to the maximum number of tribal students to file applications for this. As mentioned in the official press release, Software Engineering Diploma training will be imparted to tribal students in the state through the Tribal Development Department. </p><p>The technology sector is going to play an important role in the near future. Therefore, this effort of the tribal department to provide employment opportunities in the field of technology to the tribal girls and women is highly commendable. The training will be conducted in four stages. </p><p>The first phase of this is to test the students’ mathematics subject at the project level. After this, all the next steps will be through a phone interview. The three phone interviews will provide information on English communication skills, algebra and student attitudes and family situation, respectively. </p><p>At least 100 students will be selected from all these screening examinations through the department. After this, the residential training of the selected students will be completed from December 2020 to December 2021 at the training centre at Kondhwa.</p><p>All this training will be free. So it is a pleasant thing that even financially incapable students will complete their vocational education on their own. Admission for this examination will be given only to tribal girls and women in the age group of 17 to 25 years from economically backward and deprived sections. </p><p>For this, they should have passed at least 10th standard examination. Also, 12th pass and graduate students can apply for it, it has been mentioned in the government press release. Students who successfully complete the training will get employment opportunities in many reputed companies. So these girls will be capable in terms of employment. Technology also made many tasks easier and more convenient during the Corona epidemic. </p><p>Technology is going to be a big bet in the future in terms of employment. Our tribal students will surely bring great opportunities to their brothers and sisters by occupying this area, expressed the department through the release.</p>.<p><strong>The training will be conducted in four stages. </strong></p><p>The first phase of this is to test the students’ mathematics. Next steps will be through a phone interview. Three phone interviews will provide information on english communication skills, algebra and student attitudes and family situation, respectively.</p>