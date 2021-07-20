Social worker Vasanti Sor passes away

NASHIK: Senior social worker, writer and educationist Professor Vasanti Sor passed away at her residence due to old age, family sources said here on Monday. She was 85. A keen follower of the Gandhian thought of ‘sarvodaya’, Sor contributed immensely to the organisations of Sarvodaya and Jeevan Utsav. With her childhood days spent at the Gandhiji’s Wardha Ashram, Sor was profoundly impacted by Acharya Vinoba Bhave and even took an active part in the latter’s bhoodan movement. The eminent deceased had also vouched to wear khadi throughout her life. She stayed true to her word as all her apparels were self-spun.