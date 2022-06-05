Social welfare department invites builders for government hostel

NASHIK: A Government Hostel for 100 students has been started at Trimbakeshwar in the district under the Department of Social Justice. As it is necessary to lease a building for this hostel, the interested building owner or organisation should submit a proposal within the next seven days, appealed Sundarsingh Vasave, Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare.

Backward class girls, from classes 8th to degree, are given free admission in the government hostel of Trimbakeshwar taluka. It is proposed to replace the existing building in which the government hostel for girls is located.

Accordingly, the aspiring building owners or organisations in the taluka should submit a complete proposal to the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare, Nashik, for renting the building as well as the relevant terms and conditions.

Except the terms and conditions, all the rights regarding the rent of the building have been reserved for the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare, Nashik.

Terms and conditions