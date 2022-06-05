Social welfare department invites builders for government hostel

NASHIK: A Government Hostel for 100 students has been started at Trimbakeshwar in the district under the Department of Social Justice. As it is necessary to lease a building for this hostel, the interested building owner or organisation should submit a proposal within the next seven days, appealed Sundarsingh Vasave, Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare.
Backward class girls, from classes 8th to degree, are given free admission in the government hostel of Trimbakeshwar taluka. It is proposed to replace the existing building in which the government hostel for girls is located.
Accordingly, the aspiring building owners or organisations in the taluka should submit a complete proposal to the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare, Nashik, for renting the building as well as the relevant terms and conditions.
Except the terms and conditions, all the rights regarding the rent of the building have been reserved for the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare, Nashik.
Terms and conditions
The building must be vacant as the hostel is to be relocated immediately.
Preference will be given to buildings structured from the point of view of arrangement and safety for the accommodation of girls.
The construction area of the building should be approximately 10,000 square feet.
The building should have a building completion certificate from Municipal Council/Municipality/ Municipal Corporation.
Building construction permission is a must.
7/12 extract and purchase deed should be in the name of the building owner.
In addition to the student hostel rooms area of the building, facilities like store room, dining room, library, computer room, function hall, head quarters accommodation, gymnasium, hostel office, etc, are required.
There should be bathroom, toilet facilities for approximately 100 students.
Hostel building must have protective walls.
Adequate water supply, electrical system is a must.
It will be mandatory for the building owner to provide the necessary facilities and a renovated building for the students.
The area around the building should be certified by the concerned department as safe for the students to live in.
Certificate of health officer is required stating the building’s atmosphere is safe for students’ health.
The building should not have an ongoing dispute, administrative action or litigation.