Social media says leopard sighted Forest officials say No

Nashik

A video of a leopard sighting in the Deorai forest of Satpur has gone viral on social media, creating panic in the nearby urban areas. However, the Forest Department has denied the report saying that there is no official record in this regard.

There is a large amount of forest cover in the area of ​​Deorai Hills. Some motorists, while passing by the adjacent road, reportedly saw the leopard roaming in the area. They captured the scene on camera and spread it on social media. The area of ​​Deorai is known as the Fashicha Dongar area. Adjacent to it is the urban settlements of Shivaji Nagar and Shramik Nagar. Citizens go for a walk in the area every morning and evening.