Social Justice Department supporting inter-caste marriages

NASHIK: The Department of Social Justice provides financial assistance to inter-caste married couples to reduce caste discrimination and create racial harmony in the state. In the year 2021-22, financial assistance of Rs. 5.46 crores has been immediately distributed to more than 1,000 married couples in Nashik division. Receiving financial aid has given financial strength to the married couple's family.

Inter-caste marriage is when a person from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Deprived Castes, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes and another person from all Hindus, Jains, Lingayats, Buddhists, Sikhs get married. Also, the marriage of married couples belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Deprived Castes, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes is recognised as an inter-caste marriage. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 is given to each couple.

Inter-caste married couples are given a cash prize in the joint name of husband and wife. The scheme is implemented through the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Zilla Parishad of the Social Justice Department. In Nashik division, financial assistance of Rs. 5.46 crores was distributed to more than 1000 couples in the financial year 2021-22.

Spouses must be residents of Maharashtra to avail the financial assistance scheme for promoting inter-caste marriage. Must have caste certificate and inter-caste marriage certificate. After fulfilling the above documents, the applicant is required to submit the application to the District Social Welfare Officer of the Zilla Parishad.



District wise data

(District - Number of couples - Total assistance)