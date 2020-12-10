Social distancing norms flouted at Saptashrungi temple

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Social distancing norms were getting flouted at Saptashrungi temple on Sunday. As devotees visited the temple in large numbers, the norms were being overlooked. Though it is mandatory to conduct measures and to follow government guidelines to prevent Covid spread, the temple trust is neglecting this. There is a feeling among devotees the trust is not paying serious attention to this. The board of trustees appointed by the district judge isn't taking the rules seriously. Locals are of the view that there should be a local trustee on the board. Devotees have their attention to the next steps which will be taken by the temple trust to address this issue and the measures to prevent the spread of the Corona.</p>