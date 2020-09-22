Social distancing norms being flouted at lawns

<p>NASHIK: </p><p>Small wedding, engagement and birthday events are being organized at various lawns in Old Nashik area for the last few days. However, it is seen that social distancing norms and government guidelines issued by the government in the wake of Coronavirus are being flouted.</p>.<p>Residents of the area have demanded that administration should give its attention tto this.</p><p>The number of patients is rising. The pandemic tally in city has risen above 40,000. People are needed to follow the central and state government guidelines to curb the spread. Police also instructed to keep commercial establishments in city area open till 7 pm. However, it has been found that people in large numbers are gathering to attend wedding, engagement and other programmes being organized at some lawns. It is feared that the viral disease can be spread due to this.</p><p>Residents have demanded that administration should warn lawns owners and instruct them to allow few to attend the events.</p>