SNCU to be set up at Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Currency Note Press here will set up a Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at NMC’s Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It will spend Rs 60.60 lakh on this purpose. A proposal regarding this has recently been tabled by BJP group leader Jagdish Patil in the General Body Meeting.</p>.<p>The SNCU of 15 beds will be set up in the hospital using the CSR fund. NMC will receive a fund of Rs 60.60 lakh from the Press. Group leader Jagdish Patil tabled the proposal to the town secretary department to get administrative approval. Many newborns died earlier in Nashik city in the absence of the SNCU. Health officer, assistant health officer, health superintendent, JDC Bytco hospital, Nashik Road held discussions with Currency Note Press’ S P Verma and Sunil Dupare over the provision of various facilities under the CSR project at NMC hospital. </p><p>Accordingly, the office had given a project report to the Press for starting an SNCU at Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital. A letter of approval from the NMC CSR cell has also been received. The Press will make available all the necessary funds for setting up SNCU. NMC will do construction-related works and other expenditure on equipment using this fund. </p><p>There is around 3500 square feet hall on the third floor of Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital having pediatric and newborn departments. The works like conversion of the hall into two, closing of windows, construction of partition, and other works will begin. NMC public health department has received a letter from the Currency Note Press and has asked it to spend this fund by March 2021.</p>