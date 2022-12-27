Smart water meter to 35k houses

There are about two lakh water connections in the city and suburban areas. In the current financial year, out of the total target of Rs.61 crore, only Rs.33.50 crore has been recovered. The tax collection department has the challenge to collect Rs. 28 crore in the next three months. However, there are complaints that many customers did not get the water bill. As the tax collection department is tasked with various works, the bill distribution is seen affected. Moreover, the tax collection department has only ninety employees. On the other, the water theft percentage is increasing. Considering all these aspects, the current water meters of around 35,000 household connections will be replaced with smart water meters.