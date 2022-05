NASHIK: The street lights poles on Smart Road have open circuits and wires, especially near the Hutatma Smarak. On this side of Smart Road, there is DD Bytco Boys High School and Junior College, Government Girl High School, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium and Hutatma Smarak.

There are two bus stops from Meher Signal to CBS Signal, and this area is always crowded, especially with school children. In such a situation, these open wires and circuits can cause an unfortunate incident.