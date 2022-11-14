Smart municipal schools on anvil

NASHIK
Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse held a meeting in Municipal School No. 49 of the Panchak area and reviewed the Smart School project under the Smart City. At this time, along with making the school smart, the minister said that it is also necessary to pay attention to the issues of toilets, compounds, sports materials, and digital materials.
Earlier Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakat Pulkundwar was welcomed by the students by playing lazim and drums. Bhuse also went to the class and interacted with the children. Their letter recognition ability was tested. This time the students got a commendation for English poetry.
Experiment before innovation, along with class education, the guardian minister suggested paying attention to sports, games, health of students. Out of 74 municipal school buildings, five buildings are not in proper condition. It was ordered that the help of the CSR fund should also be taken for the quick repair or planning of new construction of those buildings. At present, the number of students in municipal schools is 29000. A few years ago it was 40000. Next year the target will be 50000 students. It was expected that students from private schools should turn to municipal schools, and for that, it is necessary to improve the quality of municipal schools. Smart school is its road map, Bhuse informed. 69 schools in the NMC limits will become smart soon, he stated.
There will be a total of 656 smart classes, 69 computer labs, and 69 principal’s cabins. A fund of Rs 70 crores has been allocated under the Smart City for this purpose.
The project has been approved in the Board of Directors meeting. Commissioner informed that the work order will be issued by the end of November and the actual work will start in December.