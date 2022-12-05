Smart City to present its report card to people

Nashik
In the wake of the slow pace of infrastructural works undertaken by Smart City in Nashik and the inconvenience caused to the people, motorists and pedestrians at a time when the term of the Smart City is ending in June next year, the company has decided to present its report card to the Nashikites to remove doubts.
Nashik city has been included in the Smart City initiative for its all-inclusive development. But due to the ongoing works undertaken by Smart City and seeing its slow pace, the road networks in the city are facing traffic bottlenecks in the midst of digging of roads.
At the same time, as no concrete work seems to have been done through Smart City, dissatisfaction is always being expressed about Smart City. But now preparations have been started to prepare a report on how many and what works have been done on behalf of Smart City and present it to Nashikites.
The then BJP-led municipal authorities made efforts to get Nashik Municipal Corporation selected as a Smart City. With the inclusion of Nashik in the Smart City scheme, everyone thought that the city would develop and many new projects would come up in the city. However in reality, no concrete work seems to have been done on behalf of Smart City except for continuous digging and repairing the roads in the city.
With Simhastha Kumbh Mela approaching, not a single work has been completed by Smart City to add to the beauty of Godavari. Instead of developing the city, the smart city has damaged many roads in the city and it is being alleged by the citizens as well as the political parties.
Meanwhile, since the term of Smart City is ending in June next year, preparations have been expedited by the company to complete the pending work.