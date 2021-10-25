Small businesses replacing closed industries

NASHIK: There is a constant demand for space for setting up industries. Entrepreneurs are seen asking the Industrial Development Corporation for land. There was a demand from Nashik industrial circle that MIDC should take possession of the land and transfer it for industries.

Against this background, while the administration was paying attention to the issue of the plots with large scale industries, it was seen that various problems were noticed on these plots. It was difficult to find a solution, mainly because of bank loans on plots, workers’ debts, and government debts.

Against this backdrop, an initiative was taken to solve the problem of space for industry. Accordingly, the plots with large-scale industries were made available to small businesses and now, the industrial picture of Nashik is getting into normalcy.

The once-crowded Rishirup Road wore a deserted look for the past few years. Satvik Industries, Netelco, Shalimar Wire, Rishirup were closed down due to various reasons. Thousands of workers from factories became unemployed.

In the last few years, the owners of these factories have divided the industries into smaller plots by giving the land to the private developers. This has led to the expansion of small-scale inter-city space for small-scale enterprises, which has seen an immediate influx of entrepreneurs.

The Saran Group of Industry was another large conglomerate operating in the Satpur area. Through this industry group, BCL Forging, Business Combine, Exlo GWB were started. A large amount of forging work was being done from Nashik through these industries.

However, these closed BCL forging and business combine industries are now being replaced by smaller industries. The establishment of these industries seems to have revived the industrial area in Nashik.

Entrepreneurs want industrial premises near the city; research is being done for that. This is creating new opportunities for companies ready to expand their businesses by setting up new companies in place of such bonded industries. This will give a new boost to the industry in Nashik.