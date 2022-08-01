Small businesses make big contribution to economic growth: Dr Pawar

MLA Seema Hiray, Prof Devyani Pharande, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, CP Jayant Naiknavare, Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar and street vendors were present in large numbers. Through Svanidhi Yojana, efforts are being made to provide the benefits of eight other schemes to the beneficiaries along with street vendors and their families.

Nashik district is included among the 75 cities across the country selected in this Amrit Mahotsav year and it is a matter of pride that the performance of our district in the scheme is remarkable in the country and the state, Dr Pawar said. The central government has disbursed an amount of Rs 3592 crores as loans to about 36 lakh beneficiaries at the national level under the self-financing scheme. Also 12 lakh street vendors have repaid the first loan amount. There are two lakh beneficiaries in the state and one lakh five thousand families have taken help from this scheme. Teamwork is essential for any plan to succeed, she said,

Follow traffic and cleanliness rules:

Game The central government and the state government are implementing various welfare schemes for the citizens. The street vendors availing the benefit of PM Svanidhi Yojana should ensure that there is no obstruction to the traffic while doing business, no waste is left on the road and follow the rules of cleanliness. appealed Divisional Commissioner Game.

Avail welfare schemes

Dr Pulkundwar In the past two years during the pandemic, small enterprises and businesses have had to bear financial losses on a large scale. PM Modi took an important decision to implement various schemes to provide financial support to this sector. The small enterprises should avail various welfare schemes sponsored by central government, appealed Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.