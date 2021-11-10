Skincare in winter

NASHIK: Winter season is the most awaited season for many people as they love the morning cold breeze and warm sunshine brightening up their day. However, it may be harsh on your skin, causing it to become dry, itchy, and irritated. The cold, blustery weather outside can irritate your skin, while interior heat zaps moisture from the air and your skin. However, there are many simple strategies to battle dry winter skin and let your skin feel moist and supple throughout the season.

Here are some helpful winter skincare ideas to keep in mind so that you can feel your best all winter long.

1. Apply moisturizer on damp skin - Remember to hydrate your skin as soon as you get out of the bath; while it’s still damp. This seals in the moisture, leaving the skin soft and hydrated.

2. Exfoliate your skin twice a week - Exfoliation is necessary to remove dead skin cells and allow new skin cells to emerge, breathe, and absorb moisture. Rejuvenating the skin with a scrub once or twice a week should be sufficient.

3. Say no to steaming water - Say no to the hot water and not the bath. You should bathe and wash your hands and face with lukewarm water at all times. This will prevent the skin from losing its natural oils, which are stripped away by hot water, leaving it itchy and dry.

4. Select skincare products carefully - What made your skin happy in the summer may make it unhappy in the winter. As a result, you’ll need to switch up your skincare products. Using gentle skincare products is the key to having healthy and beautiful winter skin. To avoid robbing your skin of its natural moisture barrier, look for cleansers that include moisturizers.

5. Protect Your Skin - If you are going outside in the winter, you must protect your skin from the chilly wind. As a result, don’t forget to bring your sunscreen lotion. Although the warm sunbeams are comforting, the UV rays can do significant damage to your skin. Choose a sunscreen with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide as an active ingredient.

6. Make use of night creams - Don’t skip on the night cream application. It should be followed religiously. Use creams that are free of fragrances and paraffin. Creams with fewer preservatives have a longer life span.

Home remedies:-

Nobody has ever been harmed by a few home remedies. Here are a few suggestions for keeping your skin supple and moisturized.

1. Vitamin E capsules - Vitamin E (Evion) capsules are another option. Cut or bust a capsule open. It should be applied straight to dry or mature skin. Allow it to sit on your face for 20 minutes before wiping it away gently yet thoroughly. Apply your night cream without washing your face.

2.Curd saves the day - Apply curd to extremely dry skin or any rash, even if it’s straight from the fridge. Allow it to sit for around 20 minutes before rinsing with rose water or plain water. Your skin will be noticeably healthier and softer as a result of this.

3. Lip care - Lip balm is a must-have for the lips. Apply a vanilla scrub made of two parts sugar, one part olive oil, and a dash of vanilla essence to your chapped lips.

4. Oil toil - Fill a mug with water and add 8-10 drops of any essential oil of your choice before drying yourself dry at the end of your bath. Splash this water all over your body to build a moisturizing layer.

5. Footcare - Your feet, too, require additional care to avoid cracking. At night, rinse them in warm water. Apply a thick layer of cream on them and wear cotton socks to keep them from cracking.

6. For the hair -Routine with warm oil- Warm oil is a loud YES. Massage the scalp gently for about an hour with warm or even hot olive oil. This will ensure that your hair is adequately hydrated.

7. It’s not a good idea to blow dry your hair- Even if it’s tempting to dry your hair on a cold day. Blow drying adds to the brittleness of winter hair. It’s best to avoid it.

(Article by: Samiksha Sudhakar Shetty, Intern at Deshdoot Times)