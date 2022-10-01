Six rivers in Nashik district included in Amritvahini project

MUMBAI/NASHIK: In Maharashtra, as many as 75 rivers in the Western Channel basin including the Godavari, Krishna, Tapi and Narmada will be developed as Amritvahini. This programme will be undertaken from Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). These 75 rivers include Nandini, Kapila, Varuna, Valdevi, Agasti and Moti rivers from the Nashik district.

The festival “Chala Jaanuya Nadila” will begin at Sevagram in Wardha in the presence of international water expert Dr Rajendra Singh. Actor Chinmay Udgirkar will be the brand ambassador of ‘Jalbiradar’.

Stating that the Amrit Mahotsav of independence is being celebrated in the country, Narendra Chugh, president of Maharashtra Jalbiradari, said that when we take an overview, we get an idea of ​​how much progress has been achieved. Also, the youth have the energy to solve the problems of themselves and society.

The youth are conscious and care about the health of themselves and their countrymen. That is why the people of Maharashtra along with the youth have resolved to improve the health of the river to maintain its health. That’s why Jalbiradari is implementing the project “Chala Jaanuya Nadila” with the participation of the society to everflowing (making Amritvahini) 75 rivers of the state.

Support from State govt

Maharashtra government has decided to support community participation to make the state flood and drought-free. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Forests and Cultural Affairs is cooperating. 110 Jalnayaks working for 75 rivers of the state will participate in the programme at Wardha on October 2. He will be handed over Jalkalash and Dwaj (flag) in the presence of Dr Singh and actor Chinmay Udgirkar. On October 15, on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a statewide River Yatra will begin at 75 rivers. River experts, river lovers, farmers, students, stakeholders of the river, and officials from government agencies will participate in it. At least 100 people will participate in each River Yatra. During the Yatra which will last till January 26, 2023, information about the current condition of the river will be collected and a plan will be prepared to make it an everflowing and clean river.

The river plan

Current status data of the rivers will be collected through the participation of government officials and the community during the River Yatra. This plan will be implemented in a phased manner. Rajesh Pandit from Nashik, Kishore Dharia from Mumbai, Prof. Snehal Donde, Ramakant Kulkarni of Aurangabad, Aniket Lohia, Pramod Deshmukh, and Vinod Bodhankar of Pune among others are preparing for the river festival.