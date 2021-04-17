Deshdoot Times

Six people drown in Waldevi dam

Six people drown in Waldevi dam
Jeetendra Sapkale
Nashik
Waldevi dam
Birthday Party
Six people drown
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com