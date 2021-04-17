Six people drown in Waldevi dam

<p><strong>WADIVARHE</strong>: Six people drowned in the Waldevi dam near Pimpalad Gholap on Friday. As per a detailed news report, a group of nine people from Pathardi Phata had gone to Waldevi dam to celebrate a birthday. Six people who went to click photos near the dam got drowned. These include five girls and one youth. </p><p>The deceased have been identified as Arti alias Rani Bhalerao (24), resident of Morwadi, Himmat Chaudhary (16), Najia Wazir (19), Khushi Wazir (9), Jyoti Game, and Soni Game (resident of Simhastha Nagar). Police managed to find only one of the dead bodies. The search for the other five dead bodies was being on till the last report came in. Superintendent of Police Walawkar, police inspector Vishwajit Jadhav and Police Patil Nitin Patil reached the spot and were guiding the search operation.</p>