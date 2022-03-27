Six patients recover, three new cases in district

NASHIK: As per the report released by Dr. Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, Nashik District witnessed a total of three new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (March 27, 2022). With the addition of these cases, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 4,76,002.

As six citizens recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,67,088. Out of the three cases, one tested positive within Nashik Municipal Corporation's limits and two in Nashik Rural. Malegaon Municipal Corporation recorded zero positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients rose to 2,72,776, while the recovery number touched 2,68,662. In Nashik Rural, the tally of positive patients till date rose to 1,77,099, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,72,789. Speaking of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients till date stands at 13,882, while the recovered tally reached 13,518.

The district witnessed zero deaths pertaining to the pandemic in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.49%, Nashik Rural at 97.57%, and MMC at 97.38%. Citizens need to continuously follow SMS (social distancing, mask, and sanitation) to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

Even though Covid-19 cases have reduced drastically, the fight against the virus continues. Citizens should complete their vaccination doses and ensure their friends, family, and acquaintances are fully vaccinated as well. A 100% vaccination rate will aid in fighting the virus in future.