Situation in Nashik is critical: Fadnavis

Nashik: Corona pandemic situation in Nashik is critical. Death rate is growing due to delay in testing reports. Private labs are charging additional money than fixed government rates. In addition, there is black marketing medicines. Administration need to work considering ground realities without inflating Covid-19 figure,, stated opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

He was addressing a press conference which was organised at BJP headoffice Vasant Smruti on Wednesday. He was interacting with media persons after he took review of Coronavirus situation in district civil hospital, Bytco hospital and divisional commissionerate.

The situation in entire state is critical including Nashik and Mumbai. Figures of positive patients in Mumbai is misleading. Less number of testing is being conducted to show low figures, Fadnavis said.

It is possible to speed up number of testings if ICMR guidelines are followed. Patients are not getting beds. In addition, their reports are delayed. As a result, they are not receiving treatment in time. Hence death rate is increasing. There is a need to improve current functioning.

A planning need to be made in a way that testing report of every patient would receive within 24 hours. There should be arrangement of oxygen, other facilities and experts at Covid care centre, he added.

“I have information about the fund given by central government to Maharashtra government. Not a single Minister could give answer about this. Municipal Corporations in state are taking every effort to deal with Corona pandemic. State government is needed to help and provide fund to them,,Fadnavis stated.

Opposition leader in state legislative council Pravin Darekar, former district guardian minister Girish Mahajan, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, MP Dr Bharati Pawar and others were also present on the occasion.