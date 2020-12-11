Sit-in agitation for subsidised foodgrains

Laxman Pawar

Nashik (Hatgad): Social organisation Shramjivi Sanghatana on Thursday staged a sit-in agitation in front of Surgana tehsil office in protest against non receipt of ration and ration cards for the poor.



The labour union said that the poor and needy families had applied for a separate and new ration cards during the lockdown.



As many as 1,458 applications were filed by the tribal families to get ration card. Out of which 391 ration cards were received. However, these ration cards were stated to be unregistered in the online system. As a result, those 391 poor families still didn’t get ration at fair price shop.



"Despite having ration card, the new card holders have been deprived of their rightful foodgrains. Their families are facing a famine situation. On the backdrop of this, the union has staged a sit-in agitation along with those deprived of ration despite having ration card.



They are demanding subsidised foodgrains through offline system and new ration cards to those who have already applied for the same. The agitators have warned that the sit-in stir will continue until and unless new ration cards are issued.



Meanwhile, the labour union has taken a firm stand and warned that it will not leave the tehsil office without taking all the ration cards. District general secretary Bhagwan Madhe, taluka president Raju Raut and secretary Dinesh Misal led the agitation.