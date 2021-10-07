Single window, online facility to put up hoardings

NASHIK: With the municipal elections looming in the coming months, hoardings, banners and posters are being put up by political parties for campaigning. Therefore, the possibility of socio-political rift with urban disfigurement cannot be ruled out. In this connection, the Police Commissioner had issued an order a few days back seeking permission before erecting the poster.

Against this backdrop, in a joint meeting of the Municipal Commissioner, office bearers and the Commissioner of Police it has been decided to launch an online facility, along with a single window facility. The joint meeting was held at the Commissionerate of Police and was attended by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, CP Deepak Pandey and office bearers of various political parties.

As decided in this meeting, a single window scheme, online facility will be provided to get permission before putting up hoardings, banners, posters in the city. Reducing the number of unauthorized hoardings currently being put up in the city will prevent the city from being defaced. It was suggested tthat unauthorized hoardings, posters should not be put up except the official hoardings.

This has welcomed by the political parties and all have taken note of the suggestions. At this time, CP Pandey said, the role of police regarding posters, banners is secondary. Municipal Corporation is the first authority. The order to maintain law and order will remain in force till the municipal elections.