Single girl child scholarship for empowerment

UGC, therefore, has introduced the Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child with an aim to compensate direct costs of girl education to all. There are around 3000 scholarships that will be offered under this scheme, and those selected will be paid Rs 36,200 per year for a period of two years only, which is the full duration of the postgraduate course.

The selected scholar will be awarded the scholarship from the date of joining the course as certified by the university, institution or college. After selection, the awardees will be paid the scholarship amount on DBT mode on annual basis. The scholarship is open to the following students who have been admitted to the first year of their postgraduate degree.

Girl students up to the age of 30 years at the time of admission in the first year of postgraduate courses are eligible to apply for the UGC Scholarship. The scheme is applicable to such single girl child who has taken admission in regular, full-time first year Masters Degree course in any designated university or a postgraduate college.

Interested and eligible candidates will have to first register with the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions are required to apply online on National Scholarship Portal before 30 November 2021. The host institution where the candidate is studying is required to verify the online application. Affidavits regarding Single girl child status will also have to be uploaded as per the format given in the brochure.