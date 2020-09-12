Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son passes away

<p><strong>MUMBAI :</strong></p><p>Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son, music composer Aditya Paudwal passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Saturday morning. He was 35 and suffering from kidney ailment.</p>.<p>Aditya is survived by his mother Anuradha and sister Kavita. His father Arun died more than three decades ago.</p><p>Sources said, Aditya had been facing some marital problems with his wife Ambreen Akhoon who had filed for divorce.</p><p>However, later, the matter was settled amicably.</p><p>Actor Mahadevan took to Facebook to offer his condolence. He said, “Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more!! Just can’t believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being!!</p><p>I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can’t come to terms with this!! Love you brother… "</p><p>Aditya was a music producer and had recently worked in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray.</p>