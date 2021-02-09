Sindhi premier league starts today

Nashik : The Sindhi premier league-4, which is being jointly organised by Pujya Sindhi Panchayat Deolali and Ritika Bhavisha cultural forum Nashik will be started from today (Feb 9).

The league will be held at Anand Road ground in Deolali Camp. It will continue till February 15. Around 350 male and female players will participate in the league, informed Sindhi Panchayat president Ratan Chawla.

For the last three years, cricket matches were organised for males. This time there are a total of 13 male teams and three female teams. A total of four teams have registered their names for kho-kho matches for females, while 35 pairs have made their registrations for badminton matches.

Choti Guru Ma will inaugurate the league today (Feb 9) at 10 am. Raju Nagdev, Hero Rizwani, Sunil Chawla, Sunil Hemrajani and others are making sincere efforts for the success of the premier league.