Sindhi Premier League begins at Deolali

DEOLALI CAMP: The fifth edition of Sindhi Premier League was inaugurated yesterday at Cantonment’s Anand Road ground in presence of various dignitaries and team members. The unique inauguration included planting of saplings by each team’s name on the ground to spread the message of preserving the environment.

For the past five years, Pujya Sindhi Panchayat of Deolali Camp is organising a district-level Sindhi Premier League in Deolali Camp to promote the Sindhi language among the young generation and motivate them to participate in social activities.

The league kick-started yesterday morning in presence of various dignitaries, including Sindhi Panchayat President Ratan Chawla, Ritika Kalani, Pritam Bagul, Anil Ahuja, Harish Katariya, Hassanand Nihalani, and others.

Eleven teams, namely Jay Developers, Socks and Shoes, Sindhi Ja Sitara, GKB, Shivananda Next Level, Sachdev Hardware, and others have participated in the league. All the teams planted tree saplings during the start of the event.

While moderating the inaugurating ceremony, Chawla said the youngsters all over the district have participated in the seven-day league tournament and appealed to Sindhi families to visit the ground and support their teams. Raju Nagdev, Ram Budhwani, Sunil Chawla, and others have worked hard for the programme’s success.