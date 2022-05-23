Simultaneous encroachment campaign in six divisions

NASHIK: Since Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has taken over the reins of the office, he has placed a specal emphasis on the beautification, cleanliness, and encroachment-free areas of the city. The anti-enchroachment drive was initiated from the Godagha area. The same drive will be initiated across all the six divisions of the city, informed additional commissioner and encroachment department head Karuna Dahale.

When Pawar joined the duty, he took a tour of the city in a rickshaw for three hours and inspected various areas. Important instructions were given to the corporation after inspecting handcarts and unruly hawkers in Gangaghat, Ramkund and Panchavati areas.

The encroachment department entered the action mode and initiated action in Godaghat and cleared the entire area through the dirve. Only vendors selling pooja related materials are allowed in the ghat area and if any other vendors enter the area, the officials will confiscate their items and the corporation will take a strict action against the hawkers.

Joint action in six divisions

A joint operation shall be conducted simultaneously in Nashik Road, Panchavati, Satpur, Nashik West, Nashik East and New Nashik divisions of Nashik Municipal Corporation in this drive. The campaign will initiate from the Gangapur Road and will continue gradually across the city. The corporation has also requested police department to deploy special forces at the location during the drive.

No phone calls

As the corporation is under the administrative rule, the department won’t be accepting any phone calls during the drive, thus aiming at the stringent nature of the drive.