Simplify online registration process: Patil

NASHIK: Former House leader Dinkar Patil has said that vaccine should be made available to the citizens by simplifying the online registration process and extending time limit for online registration with a view to minimize unnecessary crowd at vaccination centers. About 40 to 45 days have been passed after the first dose of Covaxin.

Those who have received the first dose of the vaccine should be given the second dose as a first priority. Covishield vaccine should also be made available for the age group of 18 to 44 years. Former House leader Dinkar Patil has made a demand to Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav regarding simplification of online registration process and extension of vaccination deadline.

Citizens have to go to long distance to get vaccinated. Seniors are  the first to be vaccinated. But at the same time we have to fight for the others. The government should take the initiative and administer second dose to such senior citizens with first priority, he demanded. Covishield vaccine should also be made available for 18 to 44 year olds.

The administration should also extend the Covishield vaccine online registration limit. Many are unable to register online. For this, the vaccine online registration limit should be increased. Similarly, information about vaccination centers is not available and citizens do not get proper guidance at these vaccination centers.

This leads to large crowds of citizens for vaccination and there is a high risk of corona infection. Therefore, it is important to plan vaccinations and make the information available to the citizens online. This will reduce unnecessary crowds at these vaccination centers and thus will lower the risk of the spread of corona.