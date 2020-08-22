Simplicity marks Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

NASHIK :

A 10-day Ganesh festival began in high spirits amid shadow of the pandemic and subsequent restrictions. The enthusiasm was high to install Lord Ganesh especially at home although the usual pomp and glory was missing this year due to absence of big mandals as well.



The number of people coming out in the market to buy Ganpati idols for installation in their houses, housing societies and sarvajanik pandals, was limited. The usual spirit and fervour of the festival were relatively low this year.



However, enthusiasm was relatively high among the people who had given preference to home installation of Lord Ganesh idol. People were seen strictly following COVID-19 protocols -social distancing and wearing mask with their family. 117 mandals have sought permission from the police administration for ritual installation of Lord Ganesh at public places.



Citing heavy rush of devotees in markets, adequate police bandobast was maintained at strategic points. Police were seen appealing to people not to make rush at one place and follow the guidelines of the district administration.