Simple tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle

NASHIK: World Health Day is celebrated annually on April 7 to raise awareness about the various health issues people are suffering from across the globe and motivate people to follow a healthy lifestyle.
In the competitive world, employees have to bear the stress and tension to prove themselves in every area. To help them manage stress and tension better, Deshdoot Times spoke to a couple of doctors and collected some tips for Nashikities.
Workers are the main backbone of any industry. Without them, it's not possible to make viable industrial products. On account of World Health Day, I'm sharing some tips for the workers regarding their safety measures and health issues. Majority of the issues that happen in industries are allergic reactions, prolonged working hours, fire accidents, unskill handling of the machines, and others. So follow some measures:-
Always use personal protective equipment while working to prevent ourselves from Allergens and chemical reactions.
Make sure the working environment is well ventilated and environment safe. Always do a yearly health check-up in all parameters.
Never neglect minor symptoms also, especially for prolonged exposure to certain chemicals and gases.
Always follow the fire safety rules and protocols for preventing fire accidents.
Avoid slippery areas and unprotected height surface to prevent falling from the slippery area or heightened area.
Prohibit yourself from alcohol and any form of tobacco products.
Take some break from work at certain times.
Prevent yourself from extra stress to make yourself tension free.
Regularly do yoga, meditation and counselling to avoid stress.
Always follow the working instruction while handling the machine.
Make sure while handling the machine proper training is conducted to avoid accidents while handling the machines.
Always prefer a healthy and balanced diet.
We should never forget that we are one of the millions of living organisms on planet Earth. For our survival and health, the health of our planet is also important. For that, each one of us should remember RRR. Reduce, Reuse, and Restore natural resources.
Selfcare is absolutely essential. Simple things like proper nutritious foods, 7 hours of sleep, 20 minutes of exercise, 10 minutes of meditation, 4 t0 5 litres of water daily, and once a year complete health check-up can do wonders. Learn to handle stress and enjoy every second of life.
Working in a corporate world can be stressful to mind. The effect shows on skin as well as early signs of ageing. Fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation to mention a few. It can be prevented by applying SPF 30 sunscreen on the face and neck even indoors, as we face screens all day. Vit C and Hyaluronic acid serums help correct the blemishes & wrinkles. Staying well-hydrated in AC rooms and taking citrus fruits every day can give you a healthy glow.
You need to make sure you’re physically, emotionally and mentally well if you want to experience joy, vitality and success. Health and wellness is a totally encompassing mindset.