Silver idol for Panchamrit Abhishek

NASHIK: To preserve and conserve the original idol, Shree Saptashrung Devi Niwasini Trust has taken a big decision ahead of the Navratri festival. The idol’s sindoor layer was removed recently, and for the idol’s preservation, the daily Panchamrit Abhishek will not be performed on the original idol of Shri Bhagwati.

The ritual will be performed on the silver idol created with the contribution of the devotees' donations. The decision aims to prevent possible harm to the original idol and preserve it for the devotees in the coming years. Therefore, the 25 kg silver idol has been selected for the daily Abhishek. Even the process of this ritual has been altered this year.

Water, milk, butter, honey, sugar, coconut water and ghee were used in the daily anointing of Bhagwati’s idol. However, now Panchamrit Mahapuja will be performed on the silver idol. The temple trust stated that this decision was taken under religious guidance after examining the historical context. The authorities added the temple will be open on September 26, and Ghatasthapana and Abhishekam will be performed only on the festival idol of Goddess Bhagwati, i.e., the silver idol.

The trust officials also informed that the sindoor’s layer removed from the idol weighed around 11kg. Only after the process, the officials witnessed the original form of the goddess after several years. Even the gurus and local priests have agreed to the decision and guided the trust in this regard. Therefore, taking this change into consideration, devotees must prepare themselves to worship the silver idol. Therefore, the Panchamrit Mahapuja of Shri Bhagwati will be planned on the silver festival idol on all other days except the important festivals and Muhurtas determined by the trustees and the priests, the trust informed.