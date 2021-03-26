Signs of lockdown in the city

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Amid rising Covid cases in the city, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has hinted at another lockdown. The administration fears that the situation may get out of hand shortly as the Corona Warriors themselves have got infected. It's a high possibility that District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will chair a review meeting soon to decide in this regard. </p>.<p>NMC’s Medical Superintendent Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje and Medical Officer Dr. Awesh Palod have tested positive for Covid-19. At present, Dr. Rajendra Trimbake has taken charge of these officials. CIDCO Administrator Ghanshyam Thakur has also been quarantined after he tested positive for Covid19.</p><p> Meanwhile, Thakur has handed over the responsibility of the administrative work to his Office Assistant Uttam Sable so that the work of ordinary citizens is not hampered in his absence. It is not difficult to provide beds in the city, but if the health workers get infected with this highly infectious disease, who will treat patients? Such a question is going to arise.</p><p>“Citizens should strictly follow the rules. If they do not follow it, they will have to face another lockout as a last resort," warned Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav. As more than 3300 new Covid patients were registered in Nashik district, including over 1800 cases in Nashik city alone on Wednesday, an emergency meeting was held yesterday attended by Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Commissioner Jadhav, and others.</p>