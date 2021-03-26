Deshdoot Times

Signs of lockdown in the city

Signs of lockdown in the city
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
lockdown
health workers
Covid19
Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com