Sighting wildlife through the lens

NASHIK: For the first time in the history of wildlife, a total of 15 trap cameras and seven CCTV cameras were installed in the Mamdapur forest area on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. These cameras were installed at 15 water bodies and live cameras on five water bodies.

Under the guidance of deputy forest conservator (East) Nashik Umesh Wavre, assistant forest conservator Manmad Sujit Nevese, and with the help of area officer, Yeola, Prof Akshay Mhetre, the cameras were installed at Bhulegaon, Rahadi, Mamdapur, Pimpalkhute Budruk, Rajapur, Somthanjosh, Pimpalkhute Teesre, Jaydare, Aherwadi, and Kusmadi reserve forest area. A variety of animals and birds like peacocks, hyenas, antelopes, mongooses, owls, and others were filmed near the water ponds with the help of these cameras.

On a full moon night, the moon shines brightly and increases the likelihood of wildlife sightings. Extensive patrols have been ordered in the Mamdapur Conservation Reserve Forest. No one except forest workers and officers can enter this forest area at night.

Due to the pandemic, the traditional Buddha Purnima census wasn't conducted in the past two years. As a result, this year, the Nashik Wildlife Department gave advance permission to nature lovers to visit some of the sanctuaries at night on scaffolding and towers with the help of forest rangers.