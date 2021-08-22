Sigh of relief as cases drop below 1K: Bhujbal

Nashik : The number of patients receiving COVID-19 treatment, which has been stable for a few days, is less than a 1000, which is a very relieving situation.

Efforts should be made to reduce this number further. Also, planning should be done to complete the work of oxygen generation plants as a matter of priority, instructed by Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He was speaking at a review meeting on the current situation of Corona in the district in the planning hall of the Collectorate.

The meeting was attended by District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat, District Health Officer Dr Kapil Aher, Dr Sanjay Gangurde of Mukarmycosis Task Force and Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr Rajendra Chaudhary.

Guardian Minister Bhujbal said, Considering the positivity rate of the district, the rate of testing should be increased. Similarly, four oxygen generation plants have been commissioned in the district in connection with the possible third wave. Testing of eight projects is underway.

The minister has directed that strict action should be taken against those responsible for delaying the testing of these oxygen plants. Similarly, pediatric hospitals have been set up in view of possible third wave.

Mucormycosis cases decreased to a total of 758 patients and currently 46 patients are undergoing treatment. Of these, 632 patients were cured and 80 patients died. So far 22,11,718 people have been vaccinated with both doses at a rate of 30.14 per cent.

Collector Suraj Mandhare said, A fund of Rs 56 crore has so far been sanctioned for corona related measures. Also, about 1000 new beds have been added in the district for the preparation of the third wave and at present 97 per cent beds are available.

The process of installing 100 kiloliter oxygen tank is underway in Zakir Hussain Hospital. Also, enough medicine stock is available in the district for another three months. At the beginning of the meeting, the book ‘Chala Khel Kheluya’ prepared by the District Sports Department was released by Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.