Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations go online

NASHIK: The Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations will be held online this year at the ISKCON temple in Dwarka area on the backdrop of Corona. The two-day event will be telecast live online this year, according to the ISKCON family. The government has not yet allowed the temples to open. Therefore, even in this month of Shravan , the premises of temples remained closed for devotees.

The two-day Janmashtami celebrations on behalf of the ISKCON family will begin today. The celebrations will end on Tuesday (31st). On the day of Janmashtami, mangal aarti will be streamed live at 5 am and Shrimad Bhagwat Pravachan will also be telecast live at 8 am. There will be cultural programs from 3 pm to 5 pm, Krishna Katha by various devotees from 5 pm to 7 pm, Pujya Radhanath Swami’s discourses from 8 pm, and Abhishek, Kirtan, Maha Aarti will also be performed.

The 125th Avirbhav Mahotsav of Shri Prabhupada will be celebrated on Tuesday (31st). There will be cultural programs from 6 pm to 8 pm, discourse service after 8 pm. Devotees will be able to experience this ceremony online.