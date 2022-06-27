Show of strength in city

NASHIK: In a show of strength against rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, thousands of Shiv Sena workers yesterday took out a token funeral procession of the rebels from the party’s central office to Amardham and burnt their effigies in protest. They shouted slogans against state minister Dada Bhuse and Nandgaon MLA Suhas Kande while showing loyalty to the party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Deputy leader Baban Gholap, Sunil Bagul, district president Vijay Karanjkar, former MLA Vasant Gite, former mayor Vinayak Pande, Datta Gaikwad, city chief Sudhakar Badgujar, former MLA Nayana Gholap, Adv Yatin Wagh and all the corporators and office bearers of the city were present in large numbers.

Samant joins Shinde camp

Mumbai: On the sixth day of the political crisis plaguing the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) government, Maharashtra Minister of Higher & Technical Education Uday Samant on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde faction at Guwahati. Samant is the eighth minister to join the Shinde camp. Sources in the Shinde faction in the Sena have confirmed this development to the media in Mumbai.

'Uddhav offered CM post to Shinde'

Meanwhile, state minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had offered the CM’s post on a platter to his cabinet colleague Eknath Shinde on May 20.

Shiv Sena gears up for legal battle

With dissident Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde staying put in Guwahati for the last five days, the party is preparing for a legal battle amid the crisis, a Sena MP said on Sunday. Devdutt Kamat, the legal advisor-cum-counsel for Shiv Sena, said the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly has full powers to adjudicate.