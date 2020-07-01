Show must go on!!

Dear friends,

Wish you all a peaceful Doctor’s Day. Yes, this year every coming day can be just peaceful, at the most and far from happy.

With COVID19 pandemic making its presence felt in every corner of the world, I feel the Doctor’s Day is the most appropriate time for writing this blog.

What should be the resolve of this year’s Doctor’s Day? It should be “Stay On”!

Yes friends, The times are difficult. The going is tough. The social environment is hostile. The governmental attitude is far from considerate. The bureaucratic outlook towards the medical profession can in no way be described as sympathetic. Unfortunately the judiciary also appears to be prejudiced. The media is more than eager to malign us at the drop of a hat. But, still Stay On!

These are the things,which have been there since decades. The corona pandemic is going to add fuel to the already highly inflammable situation.

How this pandemic is going to affect us?

This pandemic is going to affect each and every individual of the country, irrespective of the socio-economico-geographical profile. We the medical professionals cannot be exception to the rule.

Due to logistic issues, reduced cash in hand, fear of stepping out of the house; outpatient footfalls have reduced to 20 per cent of the average. The indoor bed occupancy has dwindled due to,

1)Reduced spending capacity,

2) Fear among the patients and doctors as well.

3) No elective procedures being the norm

4) Intercity, inter district travel, is not possible easily because public transport is unavailable.

Although our patient turnover is less, our maintenance expenses are just the same. Staff salaries, electricity bill, municipal taxes, maintenance of machinery, rent of the premises or EMI of the loan_ the list is endless. The list is now extended by sanitizer, PPE kit and the likes. And on top of it, in sheer desperation the government has capped the charges to be levied by private hospitals. But, Stay On!

Dear colleagues, you will find ever changing guidelines and rules for almost every aspect of our craft. From patient information sharing to treatment of the patient. From asking for a diagnostic test to testing yourself. From keeping clinic open to criteria of admissions to your hospital.

But, Stay On! Friends, you may find at some point in time, one of your patients, neighbour ,staff member, a close relative, a family member or even yourself, testing positive for corona. You may come to know some very sad news for some senior colleague of yours. But still Stay On!

You may receive many circulars, letters and guiding principles from the administration. They may be very difficult to understand, many a times confusing or sometimes even contradictory. You will get disturbed, irritated and restless. But, remember, the entire government machinery has immunity of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Hence, accept the authority and understand the law . Don’t try to be at loggerheads with the mighty administration. So, follow rules and Stay On!

Doctor-patient relationship is already strained. Due to the lockdown, loss of jobs there is bound to be a devastating economic slowdown. The overall purchasing power is going to take a significant dip. So, your patient may not pay, your justified charges. This may turn into rising violence at the hospitals. Still, stay calm and Stay On!

Friends, I don’t want to demoralise you. I just want to make you understand and accept the reality. And yes, we are not the only poor souls. The entire world is going to suffer. We, being the intellectual lot, must take it in our stride. How?

First and foremost, concede to yourself that you are not God. You have liabilities of all sorts. You have a spouse, children and parents to look after. Don’t try to do something heroic for the sake of “ social service” or “ noble profession” or “ image improvisation”. See to it, that you are not trapped in any so called legal action. The legal system is very slow in our country. Even if your innocence is proved, it will be after many years.

But, till then, the damage is done. It takes its toll. There are a plethora of guidelines and protocols. The disease COVID19 is new. It is evolving. So are the diagnostic criteria and treatment modalities. Remember, they are not the rules. Try to filter them. Test the authenticity of every document. Finally, use your acumen and Stay On!

This shall also pass.

Safeguarding your own physical, mental , legal and if possible economical health; should be the priority. Talk to your friends. Share your thoughts, agony, depressions, anxiety and get relief. If needed take an expert advice. But, Stay On!

I remember few lines from a poem by late Shri Atal ji ,which are worth reciting here..

हार नहीं मानुंगा,

रार नही ठानुंगा,

काल के कपाल पर,

लिखता मिटाता हू,

गीत नया गाता हुं.

So, my dear friends, endure, persevere and Stay On!