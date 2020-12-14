Shops warned to sell Nathjal only

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has warned the shopkeepers in the MSRTC depot of revoking their licenses if they do not sell Nathjal bottled water. At present, one liter of bottled water is being sold at the original price. The project of bottled water has been started by MSRTC to earn some profits. After a wait for one year and a half, the MSRTC’s plan to sell bottled water came to reality in November. It has named its product Nathjal.</p>.<p>The bottled water product is sold at ST depots, bus stations, restaurants, shops, and other establishments. The price of one liter of bottled water is Rs 15, and 650 ml is Rs 10. In the first phase, the sale of Nathjal has been started in Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, Thane, Satara, Ahmednagar, and Solapur. Almost 6,000 bottles of water are sold at these places every day. MSRTC has warned shopkeepers and vendors that they should sell Nathjal only. If any shop is found selling other company’s products, its license will be revoked. </p><p>Other companies selling similar products have been ordered to stop their products in the premises of MSRTC within a month. Apart from this, if bottled water is sold at an inflated rate of Rs 15, the license will be revoked. At present, only one liter of Nathjal bottled water is being sold. The sale of 650 ml of bottled water will require separate government approval, and the process for the same is underway, informed an official from the MSRTC.</p>