Deshdoot Times

Shopkeepers complain about dusty road

Products are getting spoiled
Shopkeepers complain about dusty road
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Deolali Camp
cantonment board of Deolali
Main street
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com