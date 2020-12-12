Shopkeepers complain about dusty road

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP: </strong>The shopkeepers located on the Main Street of Deolali Camp are facing inconvenience due to dust on the road. Since a very long time, many shopkeepers have been complaining about the dust as their shops and the products are getting spoiled. </p>.<p>The sanitary workers of the Cantonment Board clean the road religiously every morning. However, they broom the road and leave the dust gathered, at the side of the road. As a result, due to the prevalent breeze, the dust enters the shops of shopkeepers. </p><p>They’ve to clean their products and shops frequently. Main Street consists of a variety of shops ranging from clothing, stationery, and general stores. A cloth store owner and a general store owner on the condition of staying anonymous stated that the Cantonment workers pick up the garbage, but not the dust gathered. It has been a problem since ages. </p><p>However, the Cantonment Board is finally pulling up its socks and cleaning the market daily. All they need to do is ensure that the dust gathered while sweeping roads also gets picked up.</p>.<div><blockquote>I will personally go on a round today and ensure that the workers clean the road properly. I’ll assign a supervisor too to ensure that the whole work is completed smoothly. I will inform all the workers about the problem and will get the work done. Not only the main street, I’ll make sure that all the streets (Howson, Mithai) are cleaned properly.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Rajendra Thakur, Health Superintendent, CBD</span></div>