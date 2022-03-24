Shooting demonstrations on March 31

NASHIK: General Staff Officer Training Headquarters, Artillery and Deolali Camp Artillery School will conduct shooting demonstrations at ‘X Sector’ of Nashik and Igatpuri talukas on March 31, 2022 from 06:00 am to 04:00 pm. In that connection, citizens should not enter the restricted areas, appealed Additional District Magistrate Bhagwat Doiphode.

The demonstrations will be conduted in the range of Taked Khurd, Adharvad, Belgaum Tarhale, Sonanshi, Adsar Khurd, Warshingwane, Talwadi, Kawaddara, Samnere, Ghoti Khurd, Lahan Ghotichi Wadi, Nandurvaidya, Taked Budruk, Dhamangaon, Nandgaon Budruk, Sakur Dumala, Belgaon Kurhe, Malunje, Gambhirwadi, Bharvir Khurd, Lahavit and Aswali in Igatpuri taluka.

Some parts of Vanjarwadi village in Nashik taluka come under the range of gunfire. Villagers are prohibited from entering the relevant ‘X Sector’ area and animals should not be allowed in the area. “The government will not be held responsible for any loss of life or property if it enters the restricted area. Violation of the notice will result in legal action against such individuals,” warned Additional District Magistrate Bhagwat Doiphode.