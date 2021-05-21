Shooting coach Monali Gorhe passes away

NASHIK: The general secretary of Nashik District Shooters Association Monali Gorhe passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. She was selected as a coach for young Indian shooters. She used to train Indian as well as Sri Lankan shooters. Monali Gorhe started to work for Nashik District Shooters Association under the guidance of sports psychologist Late Bhishmaraj Bam.

She had worked hard to bring the dream of Late Bhishmaraj Bam’s dream of an Olympic medal for Nashik into a reality. However, this dream remained unfulfilled with her sudden demise. She was working as the general secretary of the Nashik District Shooters Association under the guidance of president Sharvari Luth.

Meanwhile, Manohar (Bapu) Gorhe, father of Monali Gorhe also passed away on Wednesday night. “Monali Gorhe, former shooter and a renowned shooting coach passed away after a brief illness. While undergoing the treatment Monali passed away after the death of her father sad news. Monali Gorhe had worked as a former assistant the coach of Indian young shooters team and the coach of the Sri Lankan shooters team.

She had developed many international level shooters under the guidance of senior sports psychologist Late Bhishmaraj Bam. She was honoured with various sports awards for her remarkable job. With her demise, there is a huge vacuum created in the sports field in Nashik.

Gorhe family is under immense grief with the demise of coach Monali and her father. I and my family members are with the family of Mthesei in these difficult times,” said District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal while paying a tribute to Late Monali Gorhe.