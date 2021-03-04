Deshdoot Times

Shivkarya Gadkot’s 124th fort conservation campaign

Cleans damaged memorials at Pisolgad
Shivkarya Gadkot’s 124th fort conservation campaign
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
Shivakarya Gadkot
124TH fort consevation
pisolgad
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com