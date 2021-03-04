Shivkarya Gadkot’s 124th fort conservation campaign

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Shivkarya Gadkot Samvadhan Sanstha carried out its 124th fort conservation campaign on 24th February at Pisolgad fort in Baglan Taluka. Seeing the two famous memorials present at the fort’s top in a dilapidated situation disheartened all the conservators. The whole fort was cleaned by removing the thorny bushes and garbage. The memorials were also cleaned and cleared of thorny bushes. Meanwhile, all the fort conservators have expressed outrage over the damage done to the memo- rials. The miscreants tried to dig up the memorial and have hampered the history indirectly. </p>.<p>These kings who used to rule have history dated hundreds of years ago. It should be conserved instead of being broken. They alleged that the administration and forest department are ignoring the current scenario. They also stated that the official bodies should set up security forces at these forts as 65% forts of the state are present in the district, and it should be a matter of pride for the residents of Nashik. It should be our duty to conserve them. </p><p>The miscreants have also disrupted the memorial of Gawli Raja and other memorials present on the neighbouring forts. Ram Khurdal, the founder of Shivakarya, put forth many questions regarding the forts’ safety and conservation of forts. He also spoke about the importance of preserving history in the meeting of fort conservators. A letter regarding the same will be forwarded to MP Sambhaji Raje Bhosale, and other concerned authorities, this week.</p>