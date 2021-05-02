Shivbhojan thali crosses 4 crore-mark

Nashik: From 26th January 2020 to 1st May 2021, over 4 crore people in the state benefited from Shivbhojan Thali, informed by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The state government has already increased the daily procurement of dishes at Shivbhojan Kendras, which are currently operating on the backdrop of lockdown. District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has clarified that the Shivbhojan Kendra which was distributing 100 thalis a day is now distributing 150.

Shivbhojan Thali Yojana has been extended to the taluka level from April due to the plight of hardworking, unorganised workers, migrants, outstation students, homeless people on the streets etc.

The number of Shivbhojan plates distributed in each district has been increased five times. Also, the timing of Shiv meal has also been increased and food is being provided from 11 am to 3 pm.

The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 45 per plate for urban areas and Rs 30 per plate for rural areas. Bhujbal also expressed his intention to reach out to more and more people by increasing the target of Shiv Bhojan Thali in the state.

As many as 79,918 beneficiaries took advantage of Shivbhojan in the month of January after the government launched Shiv Bhojan meal scheme. While, 4,67,869 citizens tasted shivbhojan in the month of February, 5,78,031 citizens enjoyed it in the month of March.

After that, 24,99,257, 33,84,040 and about 30,96,232 people tasted it in the months of April, May and June, respectively, during the lockdown announced by the central government to prevent the outbreak of corona.

30,03,474 in July after the lockdown, 30,60,319 in the month of August, 30,59,176 in the month of September, 31,45,063 in October, 28,96,130 in November, 28,65,943 in December and 19,26,054 till January 2021, followed by 26,56,991 in February 2021. In March 2021, 29,00928 and 31,89,000 till April and 1,38,737 on April 30.

So far, a total of 3 crore 99 lakh 98 thousand 419 needy citizens have tasted Shivbhojan Thali. Chhagan Bhujbal said that the record of distribution of Shiv Bhojan Thali has been reached and the stage of 4-crore mark has been crossed.